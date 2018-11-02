Burnley star Gudmundsson names toughest opponent and plays FIFA 19 during school visit

Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson faced tough questions from Blessed Trinity RC College pupils as part of National Schools’ Football Week.



The Iceland star visited the Burnley school and kicked off their ESFA PlayStation Schools’ Year 10 Cup match with Blackburn side St Bede’s – with St Bede’s winning 3-1.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson takes on Jak McKinlay at FIFA 19

Gudmundsson then faced a question and answer session from a selection of students, taught them the Iceland chant and was challenged to a FIFA 19 game against a student.

“We were delighted Johann came in,” said headteacher of PE Neil Stubbs. “The students were so excited, many got autographs and had pictures taken. It was a great opportunity for them – we were just disappointed we didn’t progress in the national cup competition, which we won in 2013."

Gudmundsson was asked about his most memorable goal for the Clarets, his advice to aspiring footballers and which Burnley player has the potential to be a manager, among other questions.

“My most memorable goal was against Manchester City last season. They were the best team in the league, they were leading 1-0 at Turf Moor and I got an equaliser which was a great result for us," he said.

“My best advice is to train extra hard, train more than any of the others, play a lot of football, or whichever sport, and just work harder than anyone else.

“Ben Mee is doing his coaching badges so he has the potential to be a manager, I think.”

He was also asked about his toughest opponent, admitting: “Messi is quite good and Ronaldo is alright as well!”

Year 11 student Jak McKinlay then got the chance to take on the 2016 World Cup star at FIFA 19.

“I was Blackburn, he got Burnley and I won 3-0. I am best at FIFA in school though! It was really good," said Jak.