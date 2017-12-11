Burnley sport stars honoured in county awards

Burnley sports stars were winners this year's county sports awards ceremony.

The great and the good of county sport came together for the Lancashire Sports Awards, held at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool, with three winners and three highly commended coming from the area.

Burnley College

Jo Baldwin, the face of the This Girl Can campaign, was honoured with the Contribution to Women's Participation Award for her efforts in establishing Burnley Rounders Club and promoting the sport both locally and nationally.

The Active Workplace Award of the Year went to Burnley College for showing great commitment in supporting its employees to participate in sport and physical activity.

Among the winners was also Casterton Primary School which was named the Primary School of the Year.

It was a double success for Fulledge Colts FC with its chairperson Vicki Jordan receiving the highly commended accolade in the Adult Volunteer category while the football club itself was highly commended in the Community Club of the Year section.

Casterton Primary School

5 Ways Boxing was highly commended in the Community Project of the Year category for helping to regularly increase and sustain participation in sport and physical activity and provide alternative opportunities for people to get active.

Adrian Leather, chief executive of Lancashire Sport Partnership said: “We believe that sport and physical activity enhances health and well-being, and enriches communities, so we are delighted to celebrate and reward those who contribute to our region’s growing reputation in sport.”

Paul Foster, Burnley Leisure’s head of development, said: “We are delighted that our local sports people have been recognised for all their efforts and achievements.

“Burnley has many great sporting heroes, which we celebrate every year at Burnley Community Sport Awards ceremony. The nomination process will be opening in January and I’d like to encourage residents to put people forward who deserve recognition for all their hard work.”

For more information about Burnley Community Sports Awards and Volunteer Burnley initiative, please visit burnleyleisure.co.uk or call 01282 477167.