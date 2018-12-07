Burnley sport stars and groups honoured at county awards

The sporting achievements of some of Burnley’s brightest sports stars and groups were highlighted at the annual Lancashire Sports Awards.

Winners from the Burnley Community Sports Awards, held in the summer, automatically went on to represent the borough at the county-wide awards ceremony which culminated at a glittering prize ceremony in Blackpool.

The event celebrates the achievements of those who have been a driving force on the county’s sporting scene.

Adrian Leather, chief executive of Lancashire Sport Partnership, said: “We believe that sport and physical activity enhances health and well-being and enriches communities, so we are delighted to celebrate and reward those who contributed to our region’s growing reputation in sport.”

Burnley-based running club Clayton-le-Moors Juniors did particularly well winning Club of the Year as well as being highly commended in Volunteer of the Year section – Jason Pier - and Young Achiever - Briony Holt.

Sir John Thursby Community College won Secondary School of the Year and Whittlefield Primary School was highly commended in the primary school category.

Gerard Vinton, chief executive of Burnley Leisure which organises the Burnley Community Sports Awards, said: “Out of eight awards Burnley representatives won two and had three highly commended so the borough was punching well above its weight, a reflection of the support individuals and groups receive and the sporting excellence we have locally.”

Burnley Leisure’s Couch to 5k programme and Ian Mckay of Fulledge Colts also represented the town at the awards.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone for their success in the Lancashire Sport Awards. We have a wide range of groups across the borough and a great team of volunteers who work hard, in their own time, to help support people of all ages and abilities to take part in sport and activities. They all deserve recognition for their positive contribution to our communities.”

The nomination process for the 2019 Burnley Community Sports Awards will open in January.