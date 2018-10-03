Burnley solicitors' Uncork & Unwind event raises £1,700 for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley solicitors' firm have raised over £1,700 for Pendleside Hospice at their 'Uncork & Unwind' event at Tubbs of Colne, which featured fundraising, fine wine, and plenty of food.

Welcoming more than 70 guests from businesses across Pendle and Burnley to the much-anticipated event, Donald Race & Newton Solicitors held the fundraiser as part of their Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, which has so far seen the firm raise more than £4,000.

With proceeds from ticket sales, the raffle, and a fantastic auction featuring a wide range of sporting memorabilia including Manchester United and Burnley FC shirts signed by the teams courtesy of Michael Phelan, the event raised a grand total of £1,720 for a very important local cause.

“The event was such a roaring success that we hope to plan a similar event in the coming years," said David Lawson, Director at DRN. "We would like to thank all of our corporate sponsors for their donations and prizes as we could not have organised such a successful evening without their support and generosity.

"We’d also like to thank Tubbs of Colne for hosting us in their beautiful venue," David added of the event, which also offered four-ball golfing experiences at Nelson Golf Club and Formby Hall Golf Club sponsored by the Business Team at O2 Burnley and Lloyds of Colne as prizes. "We’re thrilled that we’ve managed to raise so much for such an important and well-loved local charity.”