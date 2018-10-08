Burnley solicitors smash fundraising target

Generous solicitors at a Burnley law firm smashed their fundraising targets for the second time when they collected almost £19,000 for two charities.



Alexander Grace Law held their second charity ball at the Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa and had their sights set on raising more than last year’s total of almost £13,000.

Director Donnamarie Sturrock said: “We were absolutely stunned when we added up the final figure and it reached £18,796.00.

“A lot of hard work from the whole team goes into the planning of the ball and seeing that figure on paper is well worth the effort.”

The event saw 185 guests dressed in their finery as they enjoyed the evening’s entertainment in aid of both Pendleside and East Lancashire Hospices.

The final figure was collected through ticket sales, raffle, silent auction and auction for which prizes had been donated by generous businesses in the area.

Fellow director James Young said: “Businesses are constantly being asked to attend events and donate prizes, so we cannot thank them all enough for choosing to support us.

“We look forward to handing over cheques to both hospices in order for them to carrying on doing the amazing work they do for the areas of Pendle, Burnley and Blackburn.”

One of the fastest growing law firms in the North West, Alexander Grace Law was set up by directors James Young and Donnamarie Sturrock, both of who have worked locally for over 10 years, specialising in Property Law and accumulating over 22 years’ experience in their field.