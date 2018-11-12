Burnley solicitors raise £6,000 for Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge

Having raised more than £6,000 to become the sixth-highest fundraiser in this year's Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, a Burnley-based solicitors' claimed a prestigious prize at the challenge's award ceremony.

Lauded for his incomparable dedication to raising as much money as possible as part of the challenge, Stuart McNamara of Donald, Race & Newton Solicitors was named Best Fundraiser of the Year at the glittering awards ceremony at Burnley Mechanics, with this year's challenge breaking all records and raising a grand total of £157,000 for the hospice.

The sixth-highest fundraiser out of the 42 businesses who took part, DRN not only joined a number of other local businesses such as Burnley FC In the Community, Petty Estate Agents, Batch Brew, BCW Engineering, Root Fifty Two, Chess, Seriun, and Slimming World at the event, but also sponsored the drinks reception.

“We are extremely proud of Stuart for his win against such strong competition, and of our whole team who threw themselves into the fundraising with great enthusiasm," said DRN director, David Lawson. "The awards night at Burnley Mechanics was lots of fun and an excellent opportunity to celebrate and network with leading businesses from all over East Lancashire.

"Drinks were flowing, we raised thousands of pounds for charity and it was an opportunity to celebrate the great work Pendleside Hospice do in our community," David added. "A fantastic night was had by all.”