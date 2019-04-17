Burnley solicitors' Business Over Brie charity wine and cheese night raises £500 for hospice

A Burnley solicitors firm's 'Business Over Brie' charity wine and cheese night has raised over £500 for Rossendale Hospice, with the items up for auction including tickets for a Burnley FC corporate box and a signed Clarets shirt.

Free to attend for all local businesses, Donald Race & Newton Solicitors' charity fundraiser earlier this month also saw the company celebrate their move to Ramsbottom to join JonSimon Estate Agents on Bolton Road, with a grand total of £510 raised for Rossendale Hospice at the event hosted by The Mouse Trap in Ramsbottom.

With a wide variety of wines and port accompanied by an array of cheeses, the event was "fantastic", according to David Lawson, Director at DRN, who added: We would like to thank our corporate sponsors for their donations and prizes and we’d also like to thank The Mouse Trap in Ramsbottom for hosting us in their beautiful venue and offering such a delicious selection of cheese and wines for us to try.

"We’re thrilled that we’ve managed to raise so much for such an important and well-loved local charity," he added.