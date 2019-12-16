Burnley soft drinks firm tastes awards success

A Burnley-based soft drinks manufacturer is celebrating after being honoured at the LUX Life Food and Drinks Awards.

Calyx Drinks won the Best Natural Beverage and Food Condiments Manufacturer - UK category at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The firm was selected by LUX Life following extensive research and a judging process driven by merit.

Awardees had to demonstrate expertise within a given field, dedication to customer service, and commitment to excellence and innovation.

Research was centred around an in-depth evaluation of skills, services, client satisfaction and wider market reputation.

Raphael Ogunrinde, founder and director of Calyx Drinks, said: “It’s fantastic news! I am over the moon. We work so hard to produce the finest quality drinks so it is great to

receive this recognition.”

Calyx Drinks was founded in 2015, driven by Raphael’s passion for making wholesome fruit drinks with flowers. Production moved to Burnley in 2017 where the business has continued to grow.

This year they launched in John Lewis stores and are set to roll out into Waitrose early next year. Two new flavours were also released in 2019, bringing the

range to five.

Further launches in Booths and Morrisons are planned for 2020 as well as two new products.