Burnley slimming group celebrates first birthday with a huge loss

A Hapton slimming group is celebrating its first birthday with a huge loss....of 150 stone!

For that is how much lighter members of the group are since it was launched a year ago.

The Slimming World members inspiration is their leader, Amy Marsters, who joined the group in 2013 and lost three-and-half-stone.

The married mum of three now runs two groups of her own in Burnley and Hapton.

She said: “I’m thrilled that my members have lost weight so beautifully.

"It has made a big difference to their whole families’ lives and they are all happier and healthier now. Seeing people transform before my eyes gives me tremendous pride and job satisfaction.

"I just love helping people achieve their weight loss dreams.”

Amy’s group is held at Hapton Methodist Church every Saturday morning at 9.30am. For more information head to

slimmingworld.co.uk.