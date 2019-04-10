Burnley slimmers go for gold in charity clothes drive that makes £1,750 for Cancer Research

A group of Burnley slimmers have donated 70 bags of clothes they no longer wear in a charity drive that has raised £1,750.

Members of the Turf Moor and St Cuthbert's Slimming World groups collected a staggering 70 bags packed with clothes and shoes they have slimmed out. They also threw in dozens of homewares and accessories for the Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw for Cancer Research UK.

The bags will be donated to local Cancer Research UK shops as part of the national fundraising campaign, which this year goes ‘gold’ as Slimming World celebrates its 50th birthday year.

And one of the members of the Turf Moor group was lucky enough to find a golden bag that means they are in with a chance of winning a VIP shopping and makeover experience.

The Big Golden Slimming World Clothes Throw aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Each of the filled bags is worth around £25 to the charity, and this year’s campaign is aiming to beat the total raised in 2018 – an incredible £3M in just two weeks.

Since 2012 the partnership has generated more than £12million worth of stock.

Caroline Griffiths, who runs the Turf Moor and St Cuthbert’s Slimming World groups, said: "I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect – and the fact we found a golden one too, I can’t wait to see if any of my member is a winner!

"I knew my members were amazing but I didn’t expect such an incredible level of effort.

"Seeing members donate their too-big clothes is just the cherry on top for me as a consultant. What I find so special is seeing members transform before my eyes as they lose weight.

"So many people don't realise the many health benefits of losing weight, including reducing the risk of developing a range of problems including some types of cancer.

"Hopefully this campaign and our efforts for charity will help inspire more people in Burnley to improve their health and change their lives by losing weight too.

"I’m so proud of my members and their efforts. They really do put their heart into everything they do. Whether it’s their weight loss, supporting each other each week or raising money for charity... they continually blow me away."