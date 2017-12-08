Burnley sixth form visit local electronics manufacturer

A group of lucky Year 12 students from a Burnley sixth form have been treated to a tour around a local sound engineering company .

On Monday 4th December a group of pupils from Thomas Whitham Sixth Form on Barden Lane enjoyed an insightful visit to AMS Neve in Burnley, where they were given an introductory talk from the Chief Executive and founder of AMS Neve, Mark Crabtree, before taking a tour of the facilities.

Given a sneak peak at the Research and Development labs, the students were even allowed to have a go on a mixing sound board and enjoyed a talk from a student doing a degree apprenticeship with the company.

To finish off, the students took part in a very informative and interesting interactive lecture from a university professor about links between Computer Science and Physics, Quantum Physics and Quantum Tunnelling.