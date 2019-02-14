Burnley singles night cancelled on most romantic day of the year after only four men sign up for it

Love will not be blooming in Burnley after a singles night had to be cancelled at the last minute...due to lack of men!

Only four men signed up for the night at Remedy Gin Bar compared to 15 women who were hoping to find love on the most romantic night of the year.

Host and organiser Kellie Bland said she had reluctantly called the night off despite an avalanche of interest in it.

She said: "So many people were keen to come along, there was a lot of interest and comments about it but I think the problem is men are just not good at booking onto things.

"I think women go along to these events together but men are more shy and less organised about it.

"I am devastated because I spent a lot of time planning and organising this event."

To help break the ice on the night Kellie had organised a quiz to get people chatting and interacting and there was also food, entertainment and a disco.

Kellie, whose Krafty Cow cafe in Boot Way was named as one of the UK's top 10 businesses for supporting breast feeding mums in 2018, has not let the disappointment put her off wanting to stage an event for single people and she is planning a less formal social gathering soon.

Kellie added: "This is obviously something that people want because of the interest shown.

"People have told me they want to meet people in a more relaxed setting so that is what I am hoping to provide."