Burnley shoppers' spirits uplifted by the mystery dancing woman

Visitors to Burnley town centre could not help but smile after a shopper ditched her bags and broke into an impromptu dance routine on Saturday.

And the mystery lady was quite happy to be filmed by Colne teacher David Cross.

Do you know who this mystery lady is who brought a ray of sunshine to Burnley town centre when she broke into an impromptu dance routine?

He later shared the clip on social media and it clocked up 9,544 views and 113 shares.

David said: "She was quite happy to be filmed and it really was a breath of fresh air seeing her.

"She uplifted my spirits and just seeing her like that put a smile on my face."

The clip shows the woman dancing to music which was being played by a street performer close to McDonald's restaurant.

*Do you know who the lady is who has found instant fame? Or are you the lady who has all the moves?

We would love to hear from you. Ring reporter Sue Plunkett on 01282 478158 or email sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk.