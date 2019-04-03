Burnley shoppers help raise funds for cancer charity

A spring store collection at Burnley’s Asda supermarket raised £215.64 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources.

For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.