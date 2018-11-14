Burnley shoplifter stole almost £170-worth of clothes from New Look

A shoplifter helped herself to a £166.80-haul of clothing from New Look after her benefits were sanctioned, a court heard.

Susan Haworth, who has a hard drugs addiction, was stopped and the goods were recovered after she struck at the Burnley branch on October 17th. She immediately told the police: "I'll admit it," the town's magistrates were told.

The 49-year-old defendant had a record for similar offences, which the Bench said was an aggravating feature.

Mr Nick Dearing, defending, told the hearing Haworth was having treatment for her habit and had stabilised her lifestyle. Her benefits had been sanctioned. The solicitor said: "Sadly, she resorted to shoplifting for the first time this year. "

Haworth, of Hollingreave Road in Burnley, admitted theft. She was given a six-month community order with a drugs rehabilitation requirement and was told to pay £20 costs, an £85 victim surcharge, and a £25 fine.