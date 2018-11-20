Burnley shoplifter banned from Farmfoods following numerous thefts

A shoplifter who keeps targeting the same store has now been banned from the premises.

Burnley magistrates heard how Peter Hodgson-Smith stole repeatedly from Farmfoods on Accrington Road in the town. His solicitor told the court: "He is the last person they would want in the store at the moment."

The 35-year-old helped himself to meat worth almost £30 and coffee to the tune of £49.91 when he went in on May 5th, August 5th, and August 13th. At the time, Hodgson-Smith, who has 21 previous convictions for theft, lived just over the road from the premises.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Hodgson-Smith had not committed an offence for three months.

The solicitor said at the time the defendant lived on Jockey Street, almost straight across the road from Farmfoods. A stock check showed property was missing and when staff watched CCTV, he had been identified.

Mr Williams continued: "He and his mother have moved to Hudson Street. He's been having problems with his benefits. He has got help from Inspire (the treatment service) for his drugs and alcohol issues."

Hodgson-Smith admitted three counts of theft. He was given a 12-month community order and an exclusion order from the store. The defendant was ordered to pay £27.45 compensation.