Burnley shop in bid for 24 hour alcohol licence

A decision on a bid to sell booze round the clock at a Burnley store has been delayed.



Burnley Council licensing subcommittee members had been expected to decide whether to allow a 24-hour alcohol licence at European Foods in Colne Road, Burnley, this week.

But the hearing was adjourned until February 25th after the applicants requested more time to obtain legal advice regarding representations made about the application by the licensing authority.

According to Lancashire Trading Standards Service, illegal tobacco was seized from the store in August.

Further concerns have also been expressed in relation to the previous owners still being involved with the applicant.

Members will have the option of granting the application as asked, modifying the conditions of the licence, by altering, omitting or adding to them, or rejecting the whole or part of the application.

In December 2017, Burnley Council’s licensing subcommittee considered a review application submitted by Trading Standards in relation to European Foods following a lengthy history of illegal activity surrounding trade in illicit products.

The committee determined that the premises licence be revoked.

Following an appeal the magistrate’s court upheld the decision and dismissed the appeal in August last year

But the council has received a new application for a 24 hour premises licence.

Representations have been received from Lancashire Trading Standards Service relating to illegal tobacco being seized from the store in August.

Lancashire County Council trading standards officer, Lauren Manning, said illegal cigarettes were bought as a test purchase from the store on August 24th.

Then on August 28th, 20 packs of counterfeit cigarettes were seized from the shop, while a further 1,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes were seized from an address tied to the store.

On August 30th, Lancashire Police licensing officers found alcohol was still on display at the shop despite the licence having been revoked two weeks earlier.

And last month, Burnley Council licensing officers carried out a successful alcohol test purchase despite the store not having a premises licence.

At the meeting, committee members will be asked to make a determination with a view to promoting the licensing objectives.