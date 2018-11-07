Burnley Service of Remembrance to commemorate the fallen

Burnley and Padiham will once again pay its respects this weekend to the thousands of its townsfolk who served their country in the First World War and other conflicts.



This year marks a landmark moment for commemorations, being the one hundredth year since the end of the First World War in which so many Burnley men served and lost their lives.



Such was the scale of the sacrifice – some 3,467 Burnley men were killed and thousands more wounded – that not a street or workplace was untouched by the four years of horror from 1914 to 1918.



The annual Service of Remembrance will be held in the Peace Garden, Croft Street, on Sunday shortly before 11am.



It will be conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev.Philip North, Fr Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion and Fr David Featherstone.



Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10-45am.



The 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like ex-servicemen’s associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble in the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10-20am, for the parade to step off at 10-35am through the town centre to the Peace Garden.



Members of the public will be able to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion, located in Burnley Market Hall.



After the National Anthem, the civic party will then proceed to Burnley Police Station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion will take the Salute accompanied by the civic party as the parade marches past.



After the salute, the Mayor will attend a short service and lay a wreath on the town’s Cenotaph in Towneley Park.