Burnley schoolgirls cook up a storm for The Scoliosis Awareness Campaign Fund

A pair of Burnley schoolgirls have whipped up a sweet fund-raiser by selling cakes in aid of a good cause.

Friends Ruby Riding and Emily Locke, both aged six, sold cupcakes, flapjacks, a Victoria sponge and a chocolate cake at a Charity Family Fun Night at Ighten Mount Bowling Club on Friday, February 1st. The Year Two pupils, who attend Wellfield Church, made the treats using a trolley full of donated ingredients from Asda, Burnley.

They are supporting the charitable efforts of Ruby's mum, Lisa Riding, who is racing in this year's London Marathon in aid of The Scoliosis Awareness Campaign Fund. Lisa has chosen this charity because her nephew Toby has the condition.

She said: “The girls were so excited when Annette McGowan–Doe, the community champion at Asda in Burnley, got in touch and asked the girls to pop down and collect some ingredients from her."

More 150 guests were entertained at the family night with a raffle, tombola and quiz while Ruby and her friend Emily served up delicious treats at their cake stall. A total of £1,191 was raised.

Lisa added: “I would like to thank all those who attended the charity night. Everybody was so very generous. A big thank you goes to Asda, Burnley, for donating all the ingredients to bake the cakes and finally a huge thank you and well done to Ruby and Emily. You are both superstars!"