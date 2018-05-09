Burnley schoolgirls are simply wild about the beautiful game

A new initative aimed at encouraging more girls in Burnley to take up football is proving to be a great success.

Holy Trinity Primary School is playing host to the project called Wildcats Girls' Football.

Aimed at girls between the ages of five and eight who attend Holy Trinity, Cherry Fold, Rosewood and Christ the King primary schools sessions are being held to encourage more female players onto the pitch.

This is because there are only three girls football teams in the town which means when it comes to competing they have to travel out of town sometimes as far away as Preston.

The Football Association teamed up with Burnley Sports Partnership in order to try and promote the game for girls and every Thursday between 4.30 and 5.30pm pupils can meet at Holy Trinity on Raglan Road. The cost is £1 per session.

The theme of the group is ‘ Have fun, make friends and play!’

The girls learn football skills and also get to enjoy mini games with end result hopefully being more girls football teams in Burnley.

If you would like your child to attend contact Simon Grime at Holy Trinity CE Primary on 01282 434368 or just turn up on the night.