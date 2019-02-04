Burnley schoolgirl sacrifices her crowning glory to help make life easier for children with cancer

The suffering that children experience when they go through cancer touched the heart of seven-year-old schoolgirl so much she decided to do something to help.

Emily Pickles had an incredible 12 inches of her hair cut so she could donate it to a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through treatment for cancer and other life limiting illnesses.

Emily with her mum Jeab who supported her daughter's generous gesture by having 10 inches of her own hair cut to donate to the Little Princess charity.

Her mum Jeab said: "After hearing that some children felt uncomfortable or were too embarrassed to go out Emily asked what she could do to help."

Emily made the decision to cut her hair so she could help other children to feel more confident and happy.

Her parents, Matthew and Jeab, were so proud of their daughter that Jeab decided to go for the chop too and she donated 10 inches of her crowning glory for the Little Princess charity.

A hairdressing friend of Jeab's did the honours free of the charge for the caring mum and daughter.

A pupil at St John the Divine Primary School in Cliviger, where the family live, Emily has also raised the fantastic sum of £625 for the charity.