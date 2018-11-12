Burnley schoolgirl is named under 12s British open fell runner champion

Burnley schoolgirl Helana White has been crowned the under 12 Girls British Open Fell Runners Association Champion for 2018.

The BOFRA series attracts the best fell runners from all over Northern England, who compete over the summer season in lots of traditional, challenging fell races which vary in locations including Alva, Coniston, Ambleside, Burnsall and Farleton Knott.

Helana in full flight

Each different venue offers new terrain and challenges, from height, to scree slopes, gorges to stiles.

The best eight race results from a possible 15 races are counted for the overall series positions.

Helana’s BOFRA win comes on the back of being awarded joint second place in the Fell Runners Junior (FRA) League as well as being selected to represent Triathlon England North West team in the British Triathlon U20 Festival.

Helana (12) is a member of Clayton Le Moors Harriers, who train several times a week in Burnley on the fells, road and track.

She has been a member of the club for nearly three years and loves to train and compete with her friends.

A pupil at St Christophers High School in Accrington, Helana has sent out a huge thank you to all the Harriers' coaches for organising and supporting the junior fell training throughout the spring and summer and also for their support in helping her to gain the title.