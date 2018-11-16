Burnley schoolgirl Emily dons World War One uniform for poignant Remembrance tribute

Burnley schoolgirl Emily Kendall really got into the spirit of the occasion when she attended the commemorations in Burnley on Remembrance Sunday.

Emily, a year 10 pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College in the town, donned a World War One soldier's uniform to attend the proceedings.

Held at the town's Peace Gardens, a service of remembrance was conducted by the Bishop of Burnley the Rt Rev. Philip North, Fr. Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion and Fr David Featherstone.

Representatives from the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment also took part and the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs and other civic dignitaries laid poppy wreaths.