Burnley schoolchildren show off prize winning Easter gardens

Pupils at a Burnley primary school pulled out all the stops in an Easter themed competition.

Youngsters at Holy Trinity Primary were asked to design an Easter garden and there were some fabulous creations on show.

Prizes of Easter eggs were handed out to the winners who were as follows: Dominik Mankevic (year three), Jessica McDonald (year four), Annabel Earnshaw (year one) Connor Hickey (year five), Lois Ashworth (EYFS) Michalina Oskinska (yea three) Evie Knowles (year six) Georgia Reed (year two).