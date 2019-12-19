Burnley schoolchildren's touching letters, cards and drawings are part of festive project to help animal rescue charity

The plight of animals, who have to be rescued or get lost on the streets, so touched youngsters at a Burnley primary school they decided they would like to do something to help.

Pupils in year one at Wellfield Primary School have written letters and Christmas cards, with a selection of pictures, to the animals being cared for at the Rossendale Responsible Animal Rescue. And, with the help of family and friends, they have donated lots of gifts and food for the charity that is based in Bacup.

The children chose the charity as part of an RE project on the many different types of Christmas gifts there are. After considering several different ones the children chose RRAR as they were so impressed with the work it does.

Reception class teaching assistant Mrs Julie McNally, who herself works as a volunteer at the charity, said: "Although based in Rossendale the charity does a lot of work in Burnley and Padiham and they also work in partnership with other similar charities in this area.

"Volunteers have recently been working in the Duke Bar area of Burnley on a project rescuing feral cats from the streets.

"The volunteers goive all their own time in the evenings and at weekends."

Relying entirely on donations the volunteers also run a fostering and adoption service and they have been responsible for reuniting countless pets with their owners across the borough.

The pupils have sent out letters to the rest of the school about the work they have done for the charity and after the Christmas break some of the other pupils will hold a sponsored silence to do their bit to help.