Burnley schoolboy wins place in world championship dance competition

Street dancer Josh Shian has hot footed his way into a world championship competition.

Josh, a student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College, took part in United Dance Organisation competitions in Darlington and Sheffield

Talented Josh is heading for the world championship finals of a street dancing competition

And after coming first in the under 14 solo beginner category at Sheffield he then won the duo under 14 beginner/novice category at Darlington, making him a national champion.

It means Josh, who trains at Energize in Burnley, has qualified for the UDO World Championships in Blackpool next year.

He said: “It’s a tough competition as there are a lot of competitors in this age group.

“You all dance at once and the judges write down numbers and select people for the finals.

“I just tried it and got into it. I can do back flips and tricks, all the dance moves.”

Josh also recently celebrated a hat-trick of wins in all intermediate categories – the under 14 solo and duo and the under 12 team at the Calling Out UK Streetdance competition in Bury.