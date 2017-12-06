Burnley school wins regional finals of national maths competition

A Burnley school is in with a shot of making it to the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards Grand Finals after beating away stiff competition from other local primary schools in the regional finals held at at Explore Learning Burnley.

A team of mathematicians from Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School claimed top spot after tackling a series of mathematical problems to pip representatives from Accrington Huncoat Primary, Barden Primary, Padiham St Leonard's Voluntary Aided CoE Primary, and Stoneyholme Community Primary to be in with a chance of a place in the finals.

Open to teams of four children, the annual event - organised by tuition provider, Explore Learning, and the NRICH Project at the University of Cambridge - saw over 700 schools competing, with only 50% making it through to the Regional Finals and a further five making it through to the Grand Final at the University of Cambridge.

“The competition really steps up a gear at this stage, and the teams who have made it this far should be very proud indeed," said Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning. "We saw some fantastic demonstrations of team work and mathematical prowess up and down the country but only the very best will make it to the grand final.”

With the final taking place on December 13th, the children will get the chance to meet TV presenter and author of the Murderous Maths books, Kjartan Poskitt, who is Explore Learning’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards Ambassador for 2017.

“I’m so pleased to be involved with the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards this year," said Kjartan. "I’ve heard from so many kids who have taken part in the past and they’ve all loved it and come away feeling very proud of themselves."

The winning team in the final will claim an incredible maths-themed prize bundle each that will include a Meccano M.A.X. Robot worth £149.99, a class trip to Kidzaina, £500-worth of Artline stationary, and a set of Sum Fun games, while all finalists will win a signed set of Kjartan's books.

For more information, go to www.explorelearning.co.uk/youngmathematicians.