Burnley school's superstars light up local Spelling Bee

A Burnley primary school is celebrating having five out of the six finalists in a local Spelling Bee after their stellar spelling superstars almost swept the field in the local competition with other schools.

With winners in the Year 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 categories, Reedley Primary School beat off competition from in-school champions from Walverden Primary and Briercliffe Primary to stake claim to five of the six spelling champions in the competition between the SWAT (Schools Working and Achieving Together) cluster.

The victorious letter-smiths will now go on to compete against three other schools in their year group category at Burnley Youth Theatre on Thursday, 28th June, with Kerry Gorrell - Deputy Headteacher at Reedley - saying: "All of the children had worked really hard to learn their spellings and the speed at which they were saying them was astonishing.

"It felt them some of the children had forgotten to breathe!" she added.

The finalists were as follows:

Year 1 - Umme-habeebah Miah (Reedley Primary School)

Year 2 - Aadam Asghar (Reedley Primary School)

Year 3 - Ismail Yasin (Walverden Primary School)

Year 4 - Saleyha Zafar (Reedley Primary School)

Year 5 - Yaminah Miah (Reedley Primary School)

Year 6 - Syed Ateeb Hassan (Reedley Primary School)