Burnley school's crusade to make sure former student who fought a brave battle against sepsis is never forgotten

A school is ensuring that a popular pupil, who died last year at the age of 16 after being struck down by sepsis, will always be remembered.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College teachers Marshall Holding and Mel Arcangelo presented a cheque for over £600 in memory of former pupil, Ethan Hunt, to the ECMO FUND at the (Manchester Foundation Trust) based at Wythenshawe Hospital.

Ethan Hunt's parents, Melanie and Andrew (left) are pictured presenting the cheque to a member of staff at the ECMO unit with Mr Holding and Mrs Arcangelo. (photo by Andy Ford)

Ethan, who was 16 and preparing for his GCSEs, was treated at Wythenshawe and medics had to use the ECMO unit, which uses a cutting edge technique to take over patients’ heart and lung functions, as part of his treatment.

Staff and pupils, along with Ethan's family, staged a huge fundraising campaign and, along with the donation to the hospital, a memorial bench has been placed at Rowley Lake, one of Ethan's favourite spots to go cycling. Another part of Ethan's legacy is a plaque at Turf Moor memorial garden.

Mr Holding said: "Ethan’s parents appreciated the donations and they have said that they will continue to raise money for charity in memory of their son."

As part of a Christmas appeal Ethan's parents, Melanie and Andrew, have been colllecting food items, treats and drinks for the staff in the resuscitation and intensive care units at Blackburn Royal and the Cardiothoracic Critical Care Unit at Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital.

Ethan's name will live on thanks to the sterling work by his former classmates, teachers and also his family.

Ethan was treated at both places and, after hearing that there are an incredible 260 staff at the unit in Manchester, many of whom will be working through Christmas and the New Year, they pledged to do something to help.

Melanie has been collecting items that staff can grab on their breaks, including non perishable items like packet and tinned soups and meals, biscuits, snack food, cakes and boxes of chocolates. She is also asking for hot and cold drinks such as hot chocolate and bottles of juice.

Melanie said: "They only get a short break so we wanted to stock up their canteen with lots of lovely items so they don't have to queue up in the canteen with everyone else.

"The work they do is fantastic and none of us know when we are going to need them."

The family will be taking the hampers over this weekend and also on Monday next week so there is still time to make a donation.

Drop off points for the NHS hampers in Ethan's name are the Premier store and garage in Burnley Road, Cliviger and Timeless Tattoo studio in Hammerton Street, Burnley. Collection of donations can also be made by emailing amhunt1@hotmail.co.uk.