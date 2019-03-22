Burnley school's choir hit right note at annual competition

The choir from St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary in full flow at the Last Choir Standing competition.
Youngsters from a Burnley school choir were in fine voice last night for an annual competition.

And the children from St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary were thrilled to win the Artistic Impression award at the Last Choir Singing competition.

Under the guidance of music teacher Mr Cairns the choir were among several schools who took part in the East Lancashire heat of the contest.

A competition for primary school children, the event was launched in 2015 and gives youngsters the chance to show off their passion and enthusiasm for music and song.