Burnley school's appeal to help families living in poverty prompts 'overwhelming' response

They say charity begins at home and it certainly does for students and their famillies at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College.

For thousands of items were donated to a Christmas appeal for a local foodbank which was in desperate need of food, drinks and toiletries.

Sister and brother Amber and Ali Quadri donated 200 from their own pockets to help families battling poverty.

The school chose the appeal after hearing that 4.1 milllion children in Britain now live in poverty and rely heavily on food banks.

The appeal was run by RE teacher Miss Rebecca Wilkinson who said the response to the appeal was 'overwhelming.'

She said: "We dropped the items off at the local food bank where volunteers were moved by the amount donated and could not have been more grateful."

And two pupils were so moved by an assembly on how many people are living in poverty they decided ton donate £200 from their own pocket money.

Brother and sister, Ali and Amber Quadri, made the very generous gesture and were thanked by Miss Wilkinson who said: "This is a very generous donation that will help to change lives this Christmas."