Burnley school pupils chosen to be judges for prestigious Lancashire Book of the Year

The prestigious Lancashire Book of the Year panel has chosen a Burnley school to be among the judging panel.

A group of Blessed Trinity RC College's most avid readers have been reading their way through almost 30 books in order to be able to shortlist and judge the books ahead of the presentation day in July.

English teacher Melanie Bainbridge said: “The Lancashire Book of the Year award is unique in that it is the only book award chosen exclusively by young people. As such it is a highly prized award amongst authors who write for this age group.

“We are delighted that our school has been chosen to represent our area and our pupils are all enjoying the challenge. We have regular meetings with other judging schools so that we have the opportunity to discuss and exchange opinions on all the books.”

Bookworm Dylan Cole, who has read four books, said: “I believe this is a great opportunity and believe that more schools should take this on. It's made me read books I wouldn't read. I thought 'To Be Perfectly Honest' was more for girls but I really enjoyed it.”

Thomas Wyatt-Sugg has read three books. “One of my favourites has been ‘Kerb Stain Boys’ which is a thrilling, gripping work that will appeal to all teenagers and was very funny."