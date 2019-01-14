Burnley school one of only two in country to achieve coveted award

A Burnley school has become one of only two in the country to achieve a coveted award.

St Augustine’s RC Primary School has achieved an Attachment and Trauma Sensitive Schools Award (ATSSA) at silver level

The Lowerhouse Lane school has been highlighted as a beacon for other schools and now hopes to achieve the gold award in the future.

St Augustine’s staff had to submit evidence but also ATSSA officials visited the school, interviewing staff, looking at work and chatting with pupils.

The school was praised for the steps it has taken to ‘develop a culture of compassion and nurture’ which in turn get pupils into ‘learning readiness.’

They were impressed with a number of aspects including the way the school 'support both parents and children who have experienced trauma is admirable.’

They spoke to staff and stated: “All showed a deep understanding of and commitment to attachment and trauma sensitive practice. They spoke compassionately about the children in their care.

“Children convey an authentic feeling of belonging, of loving school and of the deep trust that underlies relationships.

"One child, who has a complex trauma background, spoke of St Augustine of Canterbury being: ‘A really great school. My teachers are kind and they help us when we feel worried.’

It added: “Staff are trained to a very high standard and show comprehensive understanding of attachment and trauma related issues."

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the school and one which we are all incredibly proud of.

“We are keen to work with parents, carers and children to overcome any challenge which may come their way and that has been recognised.

“It is important for us as a school community to ensure our children feel happy and secure. We look forward to continuing to develop this in the future."