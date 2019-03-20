Burnley school going green in empty crisp packet recycling scheme

Crunch time has come for children at a Burnley primary school.

For students at St Augustine's RC Primary are recycling empty crisp packets as part of its ethos as a Green Flag school.

The children are saving their empty packets to pass on to Clitheroe based company Terracycle which has linked up with crisp manufacturer Walkers.

The scheme prevents crisp packets ending up in landfill which helps the environment whilst waste recycling also funds schools and organisations.

Karen Guest said: "As a Green Flag school, we do all we can to help the environment and pupils have really embraced this.

"We don't encourage eating too many crisps but pupils have been bringing bags in from all over to recycle."

Once collected, the bags are sent to Terracycle who will shred them ready to be turned into other basic plastic items.