Burnley school choir on crest of a wave after singing for thousands at top rugby competition

These thrilled youngsters are still on the crest of a wave after performing at a top sporting event.

The choir from St John the Divine Primary School in Cliviger were part of a 300 strong choir asked to sing at the recent rugby international series when England played New Zealand.

They sang our national anthem but also learned New Zealand's which they sang in Maori in front of thousands of spectators.

Headteacher Mrs Naomi Healey said: "This was a fantastic opportunity for the children to take part in something really special.

"They put a lot of hard work into this but it was great fun."

The Cliviger school was joined by choirs from Casterton Primary in Burnley and Nelson's Castercliffe Primary School. The children got the opportunity to take part in the event thanks to Chant Productions which coaches children to sing at sporting events.