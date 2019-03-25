Burnley school choir among hundreds of pupils performing at music festival

The rousing song This Is Me was chosen as the set piece by pupils from a Burnley primary school for a concert where hundreds of youngsters took to the stage

The choir from St Augustine's RC Primary sang the song from The Greatest Showman for the Sing Together concert at Blackburn's King George's Hall.

Teacher Mrs Abigail Nuttall said: "They sang their own song and also several others together with the other children."

The choir are now rehearsing for another show at Blackpool Tower later this year.