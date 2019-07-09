Burnley scaffolder set to lose job after being caught drink-driving

A second-time drink driver caught just before midnight will lose his £400-a-week job as well as his licence, a court heard.

Scaffolder Kyle Fleming was pulled over by the police as he didn't have his lights on.

He smelled of alcohol, a roadside test proved positive and at the police station he blew 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35. Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: "There is no suggestion of poor driving or an accident or the like."

Burnley magistrates were told the 27-year-old had a previous conviction for being over the limit from 2017. He job was dependent on him driving, but he has now been banned for three years - and the Bench chairman told him he had ruined his life.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending Fleming, told the hearing: "He had had two what he believed to be shandies. They were probably a little bit stronger than he would have anticipated."

The solicitor said the defendant had not been going particularly far. Mr Frazer said: "He was going home for the evening, because he had work in the morning."

The solicitor told the court Fleming had a provisional HGV licence.

Mr Frazer went on: "His job is dependent on him driving. He is going to lose his employment."

He added: "He is fully aware of the ramifications of drink driving."

The defendant, of The Spinney, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Queen Victoria Road, in the town, on June 21st. He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.