Burnley Santa Stroll set to be the biggest one yet

Thompson Park will be a spectacular sea of red and white as families prepare to kick-start the festive season with the big Burnley Santa Stroll.

Organised by East Lancashire Hospitals’ official charity, ELHT&Me, the one-mile stroll takes place on Saturday, November 24th, from 10-30am.

Dressing up as Santa is entirely optional with young and old encouraged to join in the leisurely stroll and help raise funds for the area’s hospitals.

Emma Heinicke, ELHT&Me Community Fundraise, said: “Gather your family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues and pals, and get along to Thompson Park on November 24th.

“It’ll be a spectacular sight to see so many people rushing past in red-and-white, so come along; run, jog or stroll and help make our local hospitals even better places for our poorly patients.”

Registration is now open for the festive fundraising event to support the charity and its work to improve local hospitals with the little extras that NHS funding doesn’t provide.

The Burnley Santa Stroll, in partnership with Rosemere Cancer Foundation, is completely accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs so the whole family can take part.

Entry is £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s ; children under 12 to be accompanied by an adult.

“Over the years, the people of East Lancashire have shown how much they value their local hospitals with countless donations enabling improvements across the Trust,” added Emma.

“And what better way to show support than joining in the family friendly festive fun at the Burnley Santa Stroll.”

To sign up, visit www.elht.nhs..uk/elht-and-me, call 01254 733 936 or email emma.heinicke@elht.nhs.uk.