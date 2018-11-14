Burnley's winter garden waste collection to be extended

Burnley Council’s garden waste collections are being extended to allow householders to get rid of any “green” autumnal waste such as leaves and other garden debris.

The council’s fortnightly garden waste collections usually come to a temporary stop at the end of November as demand for the service isn’t as high.

This year garden waste collections will continue into December, with the last collection taking place on Monday 3rd or 10th (depending on the resident’s collection week). The collection service will then shut-down until March 2019.

The regular household waste and recycling collections are not affected and continue as normal. Those who have paid for the garden waste service will continue to have their garden waste collected, excluding the winter shut down, until April 30th.

If you wish for your service to continue after this date you will need to re-subscribe from March 2019.

Next year the sticker which goes on the brown wheelie bin used to collect garden waste will be blue and you will receive your new sticker on receipt of payment.

Subscriptions can be made online from March 2019 at www.burnley.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Coun. Lian Pate, the council's executive member for community services, said: "The new garden waste collection service is working well and continues to be popular. We decided this year to delay the service’s winter break to give gardeners a little more time to get rid of all the leaves and other greenery that accumulates in autumn.”