Burnley's Thompson Park closed due to weather but risk to homes is now low

Burnley Borough Council has issued its response to today's heavy rain.

The council has been monitoring the situation which has eased as the day has gone on to the point there is currently only a low risk to property in Padiham and Burnley.

A council spokesman said: "Nevertheless, we will continue to respond to updates from the Environment Agency.

"Flood defences were put out at Padiham Town Hall as a precaution.

"The decision was taken to close Thompson Park this morning.

"Park Rangers will review the water levels and will re-open the park tomorrow should it be safe to do so. The forecast for tomorrow is better."