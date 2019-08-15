Burnley's Thomas Whitham Sixth Form celebrates A level success

Celebrations were going on today at Burnley's Thomas Whitham Sixth Form after the percentage of students that received an A* or A at A level almost doubled on last year.

All Biology students achieved a grade B or above and 60% of those were A or above.

Sixty eight per cent of Religious Education students received a grade A, whilst this was 100% in Geography. It was also a hugely successful year for Sociology students, as all but one achieved an A*-C.

High Achievers are Paige Kerry A*, A* A, Rhys Bennett A,A,B, Lucy Leyland A*,A,B, Alex Pomeroy

A*,A,B, Thomas Ashworth, A,B,B, Joseph Drea A,B,B, Oliver Hobbs A,B,B and Erin Mason A,B,B.