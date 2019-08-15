Burnley's Thomas Whitham Sixth Form celebrates A level success

Happy with their results (from left to right) are Lucy Leyland, Tom Ashworth, Alex Pomeroy, Paige Kerry, Joe Drea, Oliver Hobbs, Erin Mason.
Celebrations were going on today at Burnley's Thomas Whitham Sixth Form after the percentage of students that received an A* or A at A level almost doubled on last year.

All Biology students achieved a grade B or above and 60% of those were A or above.

Sixty eight per cent of Religious Education students received a grade A, whilst this was 100% in Geography. It was also a hugely successful year for Sociology students, as all but one achieved an A*-C.

High Achievers are Paige Kerry A*, A* A, Rhys Bennett A,A,B, Lucy Leyland A*,A,B, Alex Pomeroy

A*,A,B, Thomas Ashworth, A,B,B, Joseph Drea A,B,B, Oliver Hobbs A,B,B and Erin Mason A,B,B.