Burnley's Primark hailed a great success as customers continue to throng new store

Customers were continuing to flock to Burnley's newly opened Primark store today.

Shoppers did not seem to mind the long queues at tills as hundreds packed into the store that opened in a blaze of publicity on Friday.

Queues gather for the official opening of the new Primark store in Burnley

A Primark spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have seen such a positive reaction and reception from the people of Burnley.

"Everyone involved is delighted with the number of shoppers who have been attracted to the store and we are confident that our customers will continue to enjoy the shopping experience for a long while to come.”

Civic dignitaries and VIP guests gathered for the opening of the fashion giant last week which was performed by the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs.

The store opening has created 110 new jobs in the town.

One shopper said she was delighted with the store as it has given a real buzz to the town.

She said: "We haven't had anything like this in Burnley for years and as Primark appeals to all ages it is bound to be a success."