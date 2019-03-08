Burnley's Positive Footprints take home inaugural career development award

Burnley-based Positive Footprints has picked up the first ever ‘Careers Programme in a Primary School’ award at the National Career Development Institute Awards.

At a glittering ceremony in Leeds on Thursday, the organisation’s Raising Aspirations programme beat off competition from Adviza and NHS Health England for the award.

The programme was seen as a sustainable model of best practice by the CDI judges, who were looking for an innovative programme which contributed to career development and had a strong impact on young people.

Through the Job Junction and Raising Aspirations programmes, Positive Footprints gets pupils to discover their personal skills, qualities and passions, think about their futures and develop key skills associated with the world of work in a fun and engaging way.

The programme is an out of box solution for schools, with all the necessary materials provided for teachers to deliver the programme in the classroom.

Lesley Burrows, managing director of Positive Footprints, said: “We are delighted to win the first ever CDI award for programmes that target primary schools.

“We are passionate about raising aspirations and opening up the world of work so children and young people know what careers are out there. At the same time, building confidence in their natural abilities and passions so they know they can pursue careers doing something they love.

“By supporting children at primary school level, we have a greater chance of improving social mobility and helping children achieve their goals.

“Since joining the Regenda Group we have been able to reach more children than ever and have huge ambition for the roll out of the programme across the country.

“I would like to thank our brilliant schools and businesses which has helped us along our way.”