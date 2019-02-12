Burnley's Pike Hill Library to be reopened soon as new chapter begins

Lancashire County Council's programme to reopen libraries that closed in 2016 will mark another milestone this month with the reopening of Pike Hill Library.



The library, in Langwyth Road, will be reopened on Wednesday, February 20th, at 1pm by County Coun. Cosima Towneley, who represents the local area.



Following the closure of 26 of the county's 73 libraries by the council over two years ago, a new administration was elected in May 2017, and decided to reopen as many libraries as possible.



Plans have been agreed for the phased reopening of libraries, and Pike Hill is the 14th to reopen following the reopening of Silverdale Library, Parbold Library, Burnley Campus Library, Bolton-le-Sands Library, and Fulwood Library in late 2017, and Freckleton Library, Oswaldtwistle Library, Barrowford Library, Whalley Library and Lostock Hall Library, Thornton Library, Earby Library and Bamber Bridge Library last year.



A further three libraries have reopened as independent community libraries, and plans to re-open another two county-run libraries (Lytham and Cleveleys) and a further two libraries as independent community libraries (Upholland and Penwortham) have also previously been agreed.



County Coun. Towneley said: "We're very glad to be getting our library back and I'm delighted to be given the honour of reopening it soon.



"Libraries are one of the most important services we deliver, and they are very highly valued by Lancashire's communities.



"People in this local community have really missed their library and I couldn't be more pleased that we are delivering on our commitment to reopen it.



"Libraries allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, to be able to access books and information on their doorstep.



"They're also somewhere that people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health and wellbeing."



Opening times for Pike Hill Library will be: Monday, 9am to 1pm; Tuesday, closed; Wednesday, 1pm to 7pm; Thursday, closed; Friday, 1pm to 5pm; Saturday, 9am to 1pm; Sunday, closed.

More information can be found by phoning 0300 123 6703, or visiting www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.