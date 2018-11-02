Burnley's Peaky Blinders fans took a gamble on fun event to raise money for a good cause

A charity night, based on the smash hit TV series Peaky Blinders, was a roaring success in Burnley.

Set in Birmingham in the 1920s, the title of the show refers to the powerful gangs that ran the streets at the time, and there were plenty of guests dressed as the proverbial Peaky Blinders.

This trio of Peaky Blinders had a great time at the themed charity night.

Held at Ighten Mount Bowling Club, the night was organised by Holly Grove Primary Special School and raised £1,850 for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund.

There were three casino tables, a horse racing event, a bottle and chocolate tombola, raffle and a "cash free" auction.

This was the ninth event in aid of the fund that was set up in 2009 in memory of a pupil who died after many years of bad health. The fund was set up in conjunction with Georgia's parents and the money raised is used to improve and enhance the lives of students.

Growing from strength to strength the fund has enabled the school to buy new equipment and contributed towards a minibus.

Time to place your bets on the roulette wheel at the Peaky Blinders charity night.

Three guests got into the spirit of the 1920s at the Peaky Blinders themed night.