Burnley's new vicar inducted

Ministers from different denominations and Burnley MP Julie Cooper were among the special guests at the installation of a new vicar.

Fr Alex Frost was welcomed as the new vicar for the parish of St Matthew's Church with Holy Trinity Habergham Eaves Church in Burnley.

The service was conducted by the Bishop of Burnley Philip North and the new vicar was greeted by a packed church of worshippers and well wishers, including MP Julie Cooper.

Fr Frost, who grew up in Worsthorne, was ordained in 2015 and has lived in Burnley most of his life. He has stepped up form the role of curate after the previous vicar, Fr Mark Williams, left for pastures new last September.

The evening was enjoyed by many and a delightful spread of sandwiches and cakes with lots of fizz rounded off a wonderful evening for all those present.