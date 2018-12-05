Burnley's most popular pet names revealed

It seems that Burnley folk agree with the rest of the country when it comes to naming their pets.

New research has revealed that the most pawfect name for pets in Burnley is Bella, which is also the most popular name nationwide.

There are 57 pets named Bella in the BB postcode, closely followed by 49 Alfies and Poppy coming in third with 43.

A total of half a million pet names were analysed from the last two years of pet insurance data for this project carried out by Verve Search.

The top 10 most popular pet names in Burnley have been revealed as:

1) Bella

2) Alfie

3) Poppy

4) Millie

5) Max

6) Charlie

7) Lola

8) Oscar

9) Daisy

10) Milo