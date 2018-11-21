Burnley's Mad Cow’s Halloween Ball raises £900 for Pendleside Hospice

A fancy dress Halloween fundraiser with a charming bovine theme saw around 50 guests dance the night away and raise an amazing £900 for Pendleside Hospice.

The Mad Cow’s Halloween Ball in aid of the hospice took place on Friday 26th of October at Mavericks Bar in Burnley, and with a DJ rocking the tunes and a raffle also on offer for people to pick up some brilliant prizes, the event saw one and all have a great time and raise some crucial funds for a great cause.

Susan, Kim and Kath, all of whom helped raise 900.00 for Pendleside Hospice.

Th fourth edition of the charity ball, the get-together has been organised once again by Susan, Kim, Kath, and Lesley, who chose to dedicate their efforts to fundraising for Pendleside due to their close connections to the hospice and due to the fact that Susan's parents have always raised for institution as well.

Pendleside Hospice costs over £4 million to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS, leaving some £3 million needing to be raised via various charitable donations.