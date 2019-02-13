Burnley's festive recycling mountain

More than 1,000 Christmas trees and 136 tonnes of paper and card – the equivalent of the weight of 11 double decker buses – was collected Burnley Council this festive period.

Over Christmas and New Year the council encouraged people to recycle their card, cans, wrapping paper and even real Christmas trees in order to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

A total of 1,045 trees and more than 136 tonnes of paper and card were collected during the annual festive recycling drive. More than 216 tonnes - or 18 double deckers’ worth – of glass, plastic and cans were also collected.

Coun. Lian Pate, the council’s Executive member for community and environmental services, said: "We appreciate all the efforts residents put in to recycle, not only at Christmas and New Year but all year round. Their support means rubbish that can be recycled is, instead of being dumped in holes in the ground at landfill sites.”

If you’re planning a spring clean or looking to get rid of some larger items it’s worth remembering that the council offers a bulky waste collection service. We will collect up to four large items, such as a settee or wardrobe, for £13.50; or a single white goods item such as a washer or fridge for the same cost.

Bulky waste collections can be booked online at www.burnley.gov.uk by clicking on “book” or by calling 01282 425011.