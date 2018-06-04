Burnley's Entente Cordiale still strong in France

Burnley’s twin town of Vitry-sur-Seine in France bid bienvenue to a party of 21 from the Burnley Twinning Association on their latest visit.

The party visited the Jardins du Luxembourg and the Musée de Parfum in Paris, as well as the Chateau Chantilly and were treated to a display of dressage in the arena at the Museum of the Horse, Chantilly.

Association chairman David Smith, who received four books for Burnley Library from their hosts, said: “Some free time was also spent with their hosts who provided accommodation in their homes.

"Evening get-togethers were arranged and members enjoyed eating the French food prepared for them by their hosts. In September a party of 16 ramblers from Vitry will visit Burnley to enjoy the delights of our surrounding countryside.”